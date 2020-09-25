Vype

Goose Creek Memorial's Dylan Pitre and Brice Lane can be watched Friday night online as the team open's the new football season.

As football season kicks off tonight for GCCISD schools Goose Creek Memorial and Robert E. Lee, a reminder for fans on where to catch the games if unable to attend.

Both games will be live streamed by VYPE HOUSTON at http://www.vypelive.com/.

