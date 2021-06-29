By Alan Dale
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Houston Methodist Baytown nursing program honored
- City population forecast: 110,000 by 2040
- Baytown woman charged in Galleria robberies
- Chambers Co. drops charges against ex-HR director, fed charges pending
- City mulls funding $56 million in drainage work with Harris Co.
- Baytown team places second at LL tourney
- War headlines city’s July 4th celebration
- Woods, Water & Wildlife: Fishing for your fork
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Lydia Fay Benes Corcoran
- David Israel DeLa Vergne
- Two killed in separate accidents
- Coach of the Year: ‘It wasn’t a fantasy to me ... It was what I expected’
- Aaron Alexie Lopez
- Priests with Baytown ties added to abuse list
- Hospital workers fired, resign over mandatory vaccine rule
- Ramon De Leon III
- CCSO deputies seize nearly $1 mil during traffic stop
- $2.6 mil campaign goal eclipsed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.