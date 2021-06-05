Barbers Hill hurler makes final high school start one to remember

Barbers Hill senior pitcher Samantha Landry gave up an early double and then sets down Hallsville to no more hits through the final six-plus innings during the Lady Eagles Class 5A state semifinal game Friday in Leander. Barbers Hill won 6-0 and advanced to the state championship game against Aledo. (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)
The best thing for the Barbers Hill softball team to happen Saturday is to not see senior pitcher Samantha Landry pitch.
That would mean her senior teammate and fellow dynamite force in the circle, Sophia Simpson, likely battened down the hatches for a strong performance in the Class 5A state title game – set for 2 p.m. Saturday against Aledo at Red and Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.