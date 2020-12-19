REL

Robert E. Lee’s Keke Davis has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Incarnate Word University in San Antonio beginning next fall. Back row from left are, coach Spencer Anthony, Leticia LeGrair, coach Jay Cleveland, head coach Tim Finn, coach Alex Alvarez and brother Marquis Davis. Bottom row from left are, Tarevion Frazier, mother Chandarian Wooley, sister Denise Stewart, Davis, grandfather Darrell Hunter and Brandon Williams. 

