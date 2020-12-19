Robert E. Lee’s Keke Davis has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Incarnate Word University in San Antonio beginning next fall. Back row from left are, coach Spencer Anthony, Leticia LeGrair, coach Jay Cleveland, head coach Tim Finn, coach Alex Alvarez and brother Marquis Davis. Bottom row from left are, Tarevion Frazier, mother Chandarian Wooley, sister Denise Stewart, Davis, grandfather Darrell Hunter and Brandon Williams.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Bates auto shop awards vehicle to deserving dad
- Houston Methodist leads vaccination effort to end pandemic
- Goose Creek hires new head of school security
- Dress code & student success: BH study shows link
- Local school districts differ on dress codes
- Huntsville ends Eagles playoff run; Crosby advances with rout
- ACLU, NAACP Legal Defense mum on study
- REL standout leads city all-district selections
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Early morning wreck takes BH student’s life
- Baytown doctor pleads guilty in kickback scheme
- Earon Wayne Berotte
- Barbers Hill Foundation account reaches $83 mil
- Police beat
- Lori Johnson McBunch
- New councilmen elected in Districts 5 and 6
- Powell, Lester win city council seats
- Harold Loren Mann, III
- REL grad keeps busy despite Broadway shutdown
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.