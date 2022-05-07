At the Interscholastic Equestrian Association National Tournament, Barbers Hill Middle School seventh-grader Jocalynn “Jocie” Pages was recognized as one of the top 18 riders for her class in the country.
What started out as a childhood pony ride at the local fair led to 13-year-old Jocalynn “Jocie” Pages galloping toward national horseback riding recognition last weekend.
The Barbers Hill Middle School seventh-grader competed in the Interscholastic Equestrian Association National Tournament in Harrisburg April 18 through May 1. Jocie didn’t take home a ribbon, but she was recognized as one of the top 18 riders for her class in the country.
