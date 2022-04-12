The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has been busy. If you saw this column last week, you know the commission at its March meeting took action in a number of fishing areas that needed tweaking. It was also busy that week changing hunting regulations. The combined efforts of hunting and fishing changes were too much for one week’s column, so hunting regulations were held over to this week.
One of the changes benefitting hunters was extension of the mule deer season in 15 Southwestern Panhandle counties from nine to 16 days. The Commission has expanded hunting opportunities at every opportunity if the expansion didn’t adversely affect the health or populations of the resource species involved or created law enforcement difficulties. This and other changes will be on the TPWD website on May 13 and will appear in the TPW Outdoor Annual, which will be available August 15. Be sure to check those sources for the county you hunt in to see if it was included.
John Jefferson is a lifelong outdoorsman, former regulations coordinator at Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept., past executive director of the Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society, and author of two books on Texas hunting.
