Isaiah Cartwright races to avoid a tackler from Katy’s Faith West Academy Friday as Baytown Christian Academy scores a 52-6 win in TAPPS 6-man football to move to 3-0 for the season. The Bulldogs face possibly their toughest regular-season test, Bryan St. Joseph’s this week. 

 Photo by Ann Keefer

In what amounted to a glorified practice Friday night, the Baytown Christian Academy Bulldogs found themselves going home at halftime…Again!

The Bulldogs’ 52-6 dismantling of Katy Faith West triggered the 45-point mercy rule for the third consecutive week for BCA.

