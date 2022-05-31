The Baytown Wolverines, a 17U team comprised of players from Lee, Goose Creek Memorial and Sterling high schools, competed in the Albion Hurricanes FC Memorial Day Cup. With a two-win and one-tie record, the Wolverines advanced to the finals, winning 2-1 against the Klein Toros and were crowned the Netherlands bracket champions. This is the Baytown Wolverines’ third championship win in four appearances. The Wolverines are led by head coach Mike Alvarez. In front, from left, are Sammy Martinez, Jasiel Trejo, Angel Rodriguez, Dabiel Peraza, Hugo Alvarado, Angylis Alvarez, Christopher Lopez, Anthony Vasquez and Saul Chavez; and in back are David Hernandez, Emiliano Cortes, Jayson Contreras, Jose Castellanos, Abraham Mendoza, Joshua Marquez and Fernando Torres. Not pictured: Roberto Diaz and Kevin Duran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.