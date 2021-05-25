And they’re off! Volunteers with Coastal Conservation Association of Texas are currently hard at work releasing tagged redfish worth up to $100,000 each from Sabine to South Padre Island. This years’ CCA Texas STAR Tournament, kicking off at 6 a.m. May 29 and running through 6 p.m. Sept. 6, will have a different look than what Texas anglers have seen before. Due to the effects of Winter Storm Uri on coastal ecosystems, the CCA Texas STAR volunteer committee voted to do what they can to minimize our impact on affected fish stocks. All while adding to the $1,000,000 in prizes and scholarships up for grabs!
For the first 31 years of the STAR Tournament, the Texas Ford Dealers Tagged Redfish Division has always been the favorite division of most anglers, with 60 of the specially tagged fish released across the coast. This year STAR is expanding on this model and will feature FOUR tagged redfish divisions, tripling the number to nearly 200 TAGGED REDFISH released along the coast! The Texas Ford Dealers Tagged Redfish Division will remain the same with the first five eligible anglers who catch one of these red tags, taking home a Ford F-150, Haynie boat, Mercury motor, and Coastline trailer package, and the next five taking home the same boat package.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.