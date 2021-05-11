Woods, Waters and Wildlife: Get Squirrly!

Starting kids hunting at an early age gets them off to a safe, early, lasting start – even it’s just with toy guns. Squirrel season in the game-rich East Texas hardwood forests is open until May 31, and the bag limit is ten. Some other counties have a year-around season with no bag limit. Photo by John Jefferson.
I received an announcement recently about a new .22 caliber rifle being marketed by the CZ USA company. It spoke of the rising interest in small game hunting - particularly for squirrels and rabbits.
I’m all for that! There was a time I even promoted hunting for nutria, since they were abundant in southeast Texas, where I lived. Access to huntable land having adequate wetlands – preferred habitat for nutria – and the threat of ricochets from rifles or pistols fired over water prevented that from becoming popular.
