The Texas Girls Coaches Association selects Academic All-State teams in all conferences in basketball. Athletes must be seniors with a grade point average of 94 or above for grades 9 through 11. Earning spots on the list are Barbers Hill basketball players Delaney Dunham, Shelby Edgar, Rachel Sarlls and Shandi Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.