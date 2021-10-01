Allen Christenson, Jr. guides on Lake Travis and is pictured with a recent six-pound, 10-ounce bass taken with a green pumpkin trick worm on a shaky head jig. He has had three bass over six pounds break his line in late September fishing near boat docks and becoming entangled with dock cables. Fall fishing is some of the best. Christenson contributed photo.
Many boat ramps across the state are closed, and more could be in jeopardy unless we get a “flat rock rain” that will add runoff. Until that happens, lakes like Buchanan and Travis in Central Texas and others are receding and becoming dangerous to navigate due to newly exposed rocks with more just under the surface. It’s happened many times before.
Prior to hitting the lake this fall, it might be a good idea to check with the lake’s operating agency to make sure the boat ramp you want to use still reaches all the way to the water. Many now don’t. Does this affect fishing?
