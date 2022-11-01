Crosby, the fourth-place finisher from District 17-5A, met District 18-5A champion Manvel Mavericks at Pasadena's Sam Rayburn High School Tuesday night with the bi-district championship on the line.
Mavericks end Lady Coogs' season
- By Nathan Thigpen, Special to The Sun
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.