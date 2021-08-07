REL

Robert E. Lee assistant head and defensive line coach Roger Sutterfield works with the newest crop of freshmen linemen Friday as the Ganders prepare for the football season. The Ganders and the rest of the Baytown high schools kickoff in earnest next week with the season beginning Aug. 26 when Goose Creek Memorial hosts Klein Forrest at Stallworth Stadium. (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)

