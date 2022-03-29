WOODS, WATERS and WILDLIFE: A Place to Launch

Kayaks or canoes are the best crafts to negotiate a Hill Country river, like the San Saba, pictured here. And seeing Texas from the water shows scenes you can’t see any other way. Nobody else besides our small group was on the river all day long. Photo by John Jefferson.
Back in the late ‘60s and early 1970s, I was part of an adventurous crew. We were canoe jockeys. Some called us canoe-freaks. Except when the Hill Country streams dried up from drought, we were either on a river or planning the next jaunt. We paddled the Guadalupe, Llano, San Marcos, Colorado – even several times on the Rio Grande --and other streams.
But other folks did, too. A few trespassed onto private or county-restricted land or bridges to launch or take out. Once, an entire Boy Scout Troop was arrested for taking out their canoes on a county bridge at the end of a float on the Blanco. And, on another trip, shots were fired from the bank. Some considered us “hippies.”
