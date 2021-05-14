Anahuac pitcher Cameron Edmonds threw a two-hit shutout and drove in the winning run in the sixth inning of 1-0 Panthers win over Anderson-Shiro Thursday night in Humble. The win gives Anahuac a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Class 3A Region 3 area round series. (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)
Panthers sophomore pitches complete game, drives home winning run
HUMBLE - Cameron Edmonds threw seven innings of two-hit ball, striking out four while a sixth inning run was enough for the Anahuac Panthers to open up their best-of-three Class 3A Region 3 area round series 1-0 over Anderson-Shiro Thursday night at Humble High School.
