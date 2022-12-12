Lee College’s Joshua Cooper looks to pass down court in the Navigators’ game with Kilgore College. Cooper sank four free throws in the final minute to seal the victory over the No. 10 team in the nation.
Kilgore College entered Lee College Arena Saturday afternoon ranked No. 10 in the country with a 9-2 overall record and 3-0 in conference play.
When the clock struck zeros, it was Navigators who remained undefeated in Region 14 conference play as they took down the Rangers in a back-and-forth affair 71-67. The victory also avenged Lee’s loss to the Rangers in the conference championship game last year and extended the Navs home winning streak to 15 games.
