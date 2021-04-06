Angelo State University Rams Clay Target teammates Avery Burrage, left, and freshman and Barbers Hill alum Chailey Wilchek. The Rams Clay Target Team recently captured second place of the Association of College Unions International 2021 Collegiate Clay Target Championships.
The Angelo State University Rams Clay Target Team was able to return to the range after a year lost a spring ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate with quite the accomplishment.
The Rams, along with redshirt freshman and Barbers Hill alum Chailey Wilchek captured second place in Division II of the Association of College Unions International 2021 Collegiate Clay Target Championships in San Antonio while capturing the title in Sporting Clays.
