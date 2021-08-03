Youths take part at state track meet

A number of local youth athletes qualified for this weekend’s Texas Amateur Athletic Federation state meet in Corpus Christi that wrapped up Monday. From left are Azalea Arriazola, Mattie Dotson, Giovanni Constante and Stella Outland.
The Baytown Youth Summer Track Program advanced to compete against some of the top athletes in the state and participated in the 2021 Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) State track meet in Corpus Christi this weekend.
The meet ended Monday, so check back later this week in the Baytown Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.