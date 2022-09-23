The Baytown Lee Ganders got back on the winning track in a big way with an impressive offensive showing in their 51-13 victory against Goose Creek Memorial at Stallworth Stadium on Friday night.
Quarterback Levey Duncan Jr. connected with his favorite target Ja’Corey Boston on touchdown passes in the first, second and third quarters. Duncan also had a touchdown strike to De’Vante Broussard in the final quarter. The running game was strong as well with Radavion Taylor rushing for two touchdowns.
