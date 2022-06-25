Boy, 6, tried to literally steal second base at Astros game

When 6-year-old Oliver Richard, a resident of Mont Belvieu, was chosen to participate in the Astros’ “base stealer” program in between innings at Tuesday night’s Astros-Mets game, his decidedly literal interpretation of the word “steal” led to maybe the game’s most riveting moment—even in comparison to the Astros’ winning score.
Right before the game’s seventh inning, with the Astros ahead 6-2, Oliver and his mother, Kristen Crocker, approached the field so that Oliver, selected for a promotion where young Astros fans are instructed to steal a fake base, could assume position. However, after the announcer counted down so Oliver could steal the ersatz base set up for him, Oliver surprised the players and crowd of 35,000 when he ran the opposite direction toward the real bases.
