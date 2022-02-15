Crosby's Caitlin Harris dribbles against pressure from a Manvel defender Tuesday night at Lee College. Harris and the Lady Cougars lost the 67-59 Class 5A Region 3 bi-district contest. (Sun photo by Alan Dale)
The Barbers Hill Lady Eagles celebrate their 53-42 Class 5A Region 3 bi-district playoff win Tuesday night over Sterling High School at Goose Creek Memorial (Sun photo by Alan Dale)
Crosby's Caitlin Harris dribbles against pressure from a Manvel defender Tuesday night at Lee College. Harris and the Lady Cougars lost the 67-59 Class 5A Region 3 bi-district contest. (Sun photo by Alan Dale)
The Barbers Hill Lady Eagles used a huge surge over the second and third quarters to slowly break open a close contest against Sterling High School in a 53-42 Class 5A Region 3 bi-district playoff win Tuesday night at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.