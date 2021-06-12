For Barbers Hill, young fans a difference-maker

A young contingent of fans made their way to Round Rock to cheer on the Barbers Hill baseball team during its 12-8 Class 5A semifinal win over Amarillo. These young men took time to toast the talk of Mont Belvieu, from left are Tucker Wesson, Jacob Elias, Jace Ponder and Noah Elias.
ROUND ROCK — As the Barbers Hill baseball team gets ready for noon Saturday’s Class 5A state title tilt against Hallsville at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond, they for sure recognize just how important their fans are.
In the state semifinal win Thursday over Amarillo, 12-8, (see front page story), the Eagles were boosted by a large contingent of fans old, young and in between, but none resonated as much as the small gathering of boys along the foul line extending beyond the Eagles dugout.
