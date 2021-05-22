RSS

Sterling Bailee St. Romain celebrated her signing of a National Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at McLennan Junior College in Waco to play basketball. Bottom row from left are Sterling volleyball coach Candace Southall, St. Romain and Sterling girls basketball coach Monique Everette. In back are Donna Curry Ward and Sterling girls track coach Erica Criswell.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.