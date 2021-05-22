Sterling Bailee St. Romain celebrated her signing of a National Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at McLennan Junior College in Waco to play basketball. Bottom row from left are Sterling volleyball coach Candace Southall, St. Romain and Sterling girls basketball coach Monique Everette. In back are Donna Curry Ward and Sterling girls track coach Erica Criswell.
