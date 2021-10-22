The Sterling Rangers tennis team saw its season end in the Region 3 semifinals for the second straight year with a 10-5 defeat to Katy Jordan Thursday at Katy High School
Sterling got wins from Brian Ward/Roland Mendez, Bryce Stork/Matthew De Luna, Brock Glasscock/Lucas Northcutt and Crystal Smith and Braydon Webb in doubles to stay in the hunt, leading 4-3. Sterling lost two of those matches in third-set tiebreakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.