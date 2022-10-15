HUMBLE - Kingwood Park showed why their offense is the top rated in District 8-5A-1 as the Panthers distanced themselves from the Baytown Lee Ganders in the first half in a commanding 54-18 victory at Turner Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers scored most of its points in the first half and owned a 42-0 going into halftime to set the stage for the win in front of their home crowd. Kingwood Park remains at the top of the district standings at 6-0 in district, a half-game over Port Arthur Memorial (5-0), who defeated Baytown Sterling on Friday night.
