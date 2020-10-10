Matt Hagan has won two NHRA Camping Word Drag Racing Series world championships in his career. A strong showing at the upcoming Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil would go a long way toward helping him win a third.
Hagan is coming off a final round appearance in St. Louis that propelled him into a points lead in the Funny Car division over teammate Jack Beckman. He will look to keep some distance while competing in his sponsor’s race in Baytown. SpringNationals are scheduled Oct. 23-25 with elimination races televised that Sunday at 2 p.m. on FS1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.