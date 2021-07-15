To celebrate the wins of both the Barbers Hill High School baseball and softball teams, the City of Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill ISD are collaborating for a “Parade of Champions” down Eagle Drive tonight.
The parade begins at 7 p.m. Eagle Drive will be closed to traffic from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear Barbers Hill blue.
