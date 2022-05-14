Lady Mustang Alaina Schaeffer smacked a three-run home run during a five-run third inning, leading Friendswood to a 7-3 win over Crosby in the opening game of a best-of-three Class 5A softball playoff series Thursday night in Friendswood.
Game 2 in the regional quarterfinal matchup was scheduled to be played at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 13 in Crosby. (Check out www.baytownsun.com for game coverage. )
