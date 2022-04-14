Rangers host Little League night

On Friday night, the Sterling Rangers baseball team hosted Little League Night with Baytown Little League M2 Reds and the Baytown 11U Mizuno teams showing up in uniform. The Rangers won on Little League Night, defeating Santa Fe, 4-0.
