Lady Eagles wait for semifinal field to be set
Barbers Hill head coach Aaron Fuller gets doused with Gatorade following the Lady Eagles walkoff win in the bottom of the eighth inning on Reagan Duty’s single. Fuller and the Lady Eagles are heading back to Austin and the state finals for the fourth time in program history along with the 2006, 2014 and 2018 teams. This is Fuller’s second trip to state with the program and they await an opponent yet to be determined by the UIL as other Regional championships are yet to be decided. The Lady Eagles are 40-2 this season and have gone unbeaten through nine postseason contests. (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)
