Summer track stars to compete at state meet

City of Baytown Youth Summer Track athletes heading to the July 21-24 Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Games of Texas include, front row left to right, Justus Taylor, Auhnica Mathis, Kaidin Broussard, David Washington, Houston Savage, Liam Staner; middle row, left to right, Trista Mouton, Lance Anderson, Stella Outland, Makayla Baptiste, William Raymond; back row, left, Brittany White, Karimu Williams, John Baptiste, Rhea Baptiste, Krystle Schade. Not pictured are Cameron Chin, O’Rian Bell, Jason Alvarez, Kaden Robinson also qualified for the state meet.
