Nicole Price of Robert E. Lee softball signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her career at Rogers State University in Oklahoma. Price, who’s parents are Margarita and Dylan Price, has been playing softball since she was six-years-old. “I feel extremely blessed to have finally been able to sign. Looking over the years, I’ve met so many great people who have supported me throughout my career. Going to college and being able to say I will be an NCAA athlete is truly amazing.” 

