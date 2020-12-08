The Goose Creek Memorial and Richmond Foster bi-district football game has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
GCM playoff game moved to Thursday night
- By Alan Dale alan.dale@baytownsun.com
-
- Updated
- 0
The move from Friday's originally scheduled kickoff was confirmed Tuesday by GCM head football coach Shannon Carter and Lamar ISD athletic director Nikki Nelson.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Honoring Lee College graduates
- BPD: Robbers kill man in home invasion
- GCM playoff game moved to Thursday night
- State small businesses to get rapid virus tests
- Renowned entertainer from Baytown passes at 90
- College regents approve cost-cutting measure
- Lee College hosts car parade honoring grads
- Cajun Navy seeks Christmas charity
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Man succumbs to gunshot wounds
- Remembering PVILCA Hall of Famer - Kenneth M. Wilson
- Luis Antonio Gonzalez
- Monroe Nichols, Jr. - PVILCA Hall of Famer dies at age 81
- Ronald Lee Marsh
- BPD: Robbers kill man in home invasion
- Answers still sought in death of UIW student
- Bailey named ExxonMobil Refiner of the Year
- Police report
- Too much, too soon propels REL over Rangers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trump is the loser (7)
- Gas-lighting alert (3)
- Election fraud cries just a scam (2)
- Never say die (2)
- Wear your mask, please (1)
- The ride ahead ... (1)
- Vote for Parent and Lester (1)
- Mixed local views on legal challenges (1)
- The Architects: Hope returns to Baytown football (1)
- What do you think about the outcome of the presidential election? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.