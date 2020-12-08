PS

Peter Semien, 6, and the Goose Creek Memorial football team will now travel to play Richmond Foster 7 p.m. Thursday in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game that was originally scheduled for Friday. The schools determined that potential thunderstorms on Friday warranted the move. (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)

The Goose Creek Memorial and Richmond Foster bi-district football game has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.

The move from Friday's originally scheduled kickoff was confirmed Tuesday by GCM head football coach Shannon Carter and Lamar ISD athletic director Nikki Nelson.

