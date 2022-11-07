Barbers Hill Eagles junior wide receiver Brady Thompson came through in the clutch with three touchdown catches in his team’s 28-20 victory over New Caney Porter on Friday night, earning Baytown Sun Player of the Week honors.
Thompson, who ranks second in District 8-5A-1 in receiving with 42 receptions for 525 yards, actually scored on a 12-yard shovel pass on the opening drive of the game. Quarterback Kody Fuentes connected with him for a 4-yard reception to give the Eagles a one-point lead going into halftime and on a 12-yard strike to put Barbers Hill up by two scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.