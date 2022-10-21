The Goose Creek Memorial Patriots played New Caney Porter tough for a half of football Friday night at Stallworth Stadium. Ultimately, the ground and pound Spartan attack wore down the GCM defense and Porter came away with a 42-13 victory over the Patriots on Homecoming night.
Porter’s dynamic brother duo of quarterback Payton Evans-Pickens and running back Josh Evans-Pickens were just too much for the Patriot defense and combined for five touchdowns. Cameryn Davis accounted for both of GCM’s scores with touchdown runs of 22 and 14 yards.
