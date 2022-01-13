Olin
Michelle C. Watson

At the annual Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium, Dick Olin, third from left front row, was honored as a Gridiron Legend. The program, sponsored by the Texas Bowl, honors individuals “who have made a significant contribution to  the game of football in Texas, either at the high school, collegiate or professional level.” Olin coached the Robert E. Lee Ganders football program from 1992-2008. Olin went 106-78 with REL and guided the program to 11 playoff appearances, six outright or shared district titles and became Baytown’s second-winningest coach behind Dan Stallworth. (Texas Bowl photo)

