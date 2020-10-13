Volleyball

Barbers Hill’s Faith Guidry, 4, drills a kill between the C.E. King block Saturday as the host Lady Eagles rolled to a three-set sweep in non-district action.

 Alan Dale

A young Barbers Hill volleyball team continues to impress this fall behind a big block and plenty of depth.

That showed multiple times as the host Lady Eagles went on to an emphatic sweep of C.E. King 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-13) Saturday.

