The Barbers Hill Eagles made their homecoming game memorable as they celebrated with a 35-6 victory over Goose Creek Memorial on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Barbers Hill quarterback Kody Fuentes had the hot hand as he connected on three touchdown passes in the first half, the first one being a 9-yard score to Dylan Loesch in the middle of the end zone. The duo of Fuentes and receiver Landon Smith then extended the Eagles lead as Smith caught touchdown passes of 16 and 20 yards in the second quarter to make the score 21-0 at halftime.
