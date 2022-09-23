Vernon Harrison rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns as Dayton turned a tight game into a blowout with a 51-27 win over Santa Fe on Friday night at home for Homecoming.
This was also the district opener for both teams. The Broncos scored 23 points in the third quarter to take a 44-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.
