The Barbers Hill Lady Eagles soccer team landed multiple players on the District 21-5A first team all-district list, including junior Jacie Meredith (24 goals on the year) who was named the district’s Most Valuable Player and senior Ashlynn Bolieu who was named Goalkeeper of the Year.
Junior Cadence Sanders of Barbers Hill and Amelia Horsford of Crosby were named Co-Utility Players of the Year.
