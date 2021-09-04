Well, it wasn’t pretty but the Goose Creek Memorial Patriots football team found a way to get the job done and move to 1-1 early this season.

The Patriots did so by seeing a halftime 14-0 and late, 20-14 leads evaporate only to win in the closing seconds on a 40-yard touchdown strike from Avery Thomas to Walton Jack and finally put away visiting South Houston, 27-20 Friday night at Stallworth Stadium.

