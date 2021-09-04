Goose Creek Memorial’s Andre Mitchell, 11, knows that the Patriots defense recovered the late fumble that ultimately would lead to Walton Jack’s winning touchdown moments later in GCM’s 27-20 win over South Houston Friday night. (Baytown Sun photos by Alan Dale)
Walton Jack makes the winning grab on a 40-yard pass from Avery Thomas late in the GCM Patriots 27-20 win over South Houston.
The Goose Creek Memorial cheerleaders before Friday's game.
The Goose Creek Memorial football team enters the Stallworth Stadium field before their eventual 27-20 win.
The Goose Creek Memorial Dazzlers begin to get dazzling.
Well, it wasn’t pretty but the Goose Creek Memorial Patriots football team found a way to get the job done and move to 1-1 early this season.
The Patriots did so by seeing a halftime 14-0 and late, 20-14 leads evaporate only to win in the closing seconds on a 40-yard touchdown strike from Avery Thomas to Walton Jack and finally put away visiting South Houston, 27-20 Friday night at Stallworth Stadium.
