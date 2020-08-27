Ava Martinez continues to roll through the sand volleyball circuit. The 11-year-old Baytonian teamed up with Claire Canon (left) of Houston and took second place at the Austin Sports Center Back-to-School Tournament. The team went 3-2 to qualify for the gold bracket. There they won their opening playoff match, 21-13, before dropping the final, 21-10. (Photo by Jason Martinez)
