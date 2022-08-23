The Sterling High Lady Rangers swept North Shore 3-0 in volleyball action Friday night at home, then went 4-2 in action in the Dickinson tournament.
They carry a 9-2 season record into Tuesday night’s home match against Dayton.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 10:51 am
