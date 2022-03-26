Joel Leija celebrates his goal on a free kick set piece that put Robert E. Lee up 2-1 right before halftime of this Ganders 3-1 Class 5A Region 3 bi-district playoff win against Crosby at Barbers Hill High School. (Sun photo by Alan Dale)
MONT BELVIEU - Arturo Fernandez, Jose Leija and Jose Quintana all scored and Jose Monrreal finished with two assists to lead the Robert E. Lee Ganders soccer team to a 3-1 win over Crosby in a Class 5A Region 3 bi-district playoff game Friday night at Barbers Hill High School..
REL (15-5-1) advances to a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday area round playoff game at Galena Park North against Region 3 power Houston Sharpstown, who eliminated the Ganders in the 2019 postseason in the same round.
