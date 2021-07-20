The University of Arkansas at Little Rock swimming and diving team has officially added nine swimmers for the 2021-22 season, inlcuding 2018 Barbers Hill High School graduate Lauren Gray.
“This year’s incoming class is taking our development to a whole new level,” said head coach Amy Burgess, noting that nearly every swimmer brings a race that would already make it onto the Little Rock top times list. “We see a lot of untapped potential and look forward to seeing what they will bring in and out of the water.”
