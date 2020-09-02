The Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge will close the Champion Lake Day Use Area today to conduct repairs for the spillway also called ‘The Rocks.’ It will be closed throughout the day and will reopen Thursday.
For more information, call 936-336-9786 or visit the Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge Facebook and website.
