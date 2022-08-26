New Caney- It wasn't the start the Dayton Broncos were looking for to kickoff the 2022 season. Tied at the half, the Broncos watched the Porter Spartans score 17 unanswered points in the second half to grab a 31-14 win on Friday night at Randall Reed Stadium.
Porter (1-0), took the lead for good early in the third quarter as Blake Russell scored from the 2-yard line to make the score 14-7 with 8:14 left. The Spartans added to their lead with no time remaining on the clock in the third quarter with Russell hooking up with Payton Evans-Pickens on a 67-yard scoring strike and the score was 21-7.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Porter made it a three score lead on a Alex Hernandez 24-yard field to make it a 24-7 lead.
Holden Campbell capped off a Dayton 75-yard 11 play drive with a three-yard plunge to get the Broncos within 24-14 with 2:21left in the game. Payton Evans-Pickens went 60-yards for the final score of the game with under a minute remaining.
Dayton would put together the game's first threat and marched down to the Porter 8-yard line before having to settle for a Brayan Montes 26-yard field goal attempt that missed left and the game was still scoreless heading into the second quarter.
The Broncos did get points on their third drive of the night by going 47-yards on six-plays with Carson Horton connecting with Caleb Ramirez for a nice 18-yard scoring strike to give Dayton a 7-0 lead with 9:39 left in the second quarter.
Held to just a first down up to this point, the Spartans offense finally got going and drove 67-yards on nine-plays to tie the score. Joshua Evans-Pickens scored from 12-yards out to make it a 7-7 score with 1:04 left in the first half.
Horton finished the game with 172-yards passing and added another 59 on the ground. Campbell led the ground game with 71-yards rushing on 18 carries. C.J. Hubert caught four passes for 66-yards.
The Broncos will be at home next Friday night to host Houston Waltrip.
