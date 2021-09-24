The Sterling Lady Rangers volleyball team are now in fourth place in District 22-5A as the second half of the district schedule is set to begin after a 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-17) win over Texas City Wednesday night.
Sterling (16-10, 4-3) wrapped the first half of District 22-5A play Friday night against Robert E. Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.