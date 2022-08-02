The Baytown Sun is seeking high school football correspondents for the 2022 season that begins Aug. 25. We are looking for people we will pay to attend games, keep or obtain game stats and write a 10-15 paragraph summary of the game and submit it overnight. Contact Dave Rogers at 281-425-8018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.